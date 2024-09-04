Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $63.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTS

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASTS traded up $6.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.59. 27,650,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878,000. AST SpaceMobile has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.