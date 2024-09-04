Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target to $63.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.02% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 209.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,450,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 3,962,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,805 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,270,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.