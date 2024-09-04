D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Sees Large Volume Increase

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 503,993 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 501,802 shares.The stock last traded at $2.87 and had previously closed at $2.63.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 5.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.43 million, a P/E ratio of 93.33 and a beta of 2.70.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter worth $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

