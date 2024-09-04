Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $122.98 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $347.34 million and approximately $122.98 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curve DAO Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.
About Curve DAO Token
Curve DAO Token’s genesis date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,165,748,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,190,472,580 tokens. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Curve DAO Token is www.curve.fi. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
