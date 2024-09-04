Crypterium (CRPT) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,201.25

Crypterium (CRPT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a market cap of $1.49 million and $6,201.25 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypterium has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypterium alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium’s genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 94,658,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypterium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium Token (CRPT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token used within the Crypterium platform for transactions. Each transaction burns a portion of CRPT, reducing its total supply over time. Crypterium, co-founded by Vladimir Gorbunov, Gleb Markov, and Steven Parker, is a financial platform integrating a mobile wallet, instant cryptocurrency payments, and an exchange to bridge traditional financial systems and cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.