Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $130.00

Shares of Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.71) and last traded at GBX 137 ($1.80), with a volume of 22490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.81).
Crimson Tide Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 177.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 167.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89. The company has a market cap of £9.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2,779.80 and a beta of 0.60.
Crimson Tide Company Profile
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
