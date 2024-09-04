Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of VGT opened at $548.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $609.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $570.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.45.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

