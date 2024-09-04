Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,597 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,597 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.95.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $363.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

