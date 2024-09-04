Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 232,755 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,804.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,755 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186,198 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,132,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,498 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,988.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,996,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,203 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,947.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,633,801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,537.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $105,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,561 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

