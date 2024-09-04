Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,754,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $789,587,000 after purchasing an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $213.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.