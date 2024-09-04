Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 881 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 39,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $461.81 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

