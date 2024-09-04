Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 944 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,479 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total transaction of $660,601.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at $3,860,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.41, for a total value of $660,601.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock valued at $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $355.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $335.40 and a 200 day moving average of $310.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.64 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile



Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

