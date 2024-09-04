Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by Weaver Capital Management LLC

Weaver Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.2% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,402,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total value of $437,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,015,745. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $878.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $855.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $797.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $540.18 and a 12-month high of $918.93.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

