Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 745,600 shares traded.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
