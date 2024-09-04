Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.85. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 745,600 shares traded.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.53.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at $344,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.