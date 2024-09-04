Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.62.

Shares of CRBG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,203. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,464,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after purchasing an additional 584,809 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,001,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 619,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

