Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,272,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 977,432 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $96,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,703 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $306,417,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,540,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,046,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,586,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.48. 2,319,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,401,964. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $45.81.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

