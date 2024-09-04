Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 22,724 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the typical volume of 16,072 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 46.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

NYSEARCA XLP traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.33. 6,570,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,597,004. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.99.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

