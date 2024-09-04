Consolidated Planning Corp Takes $426,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,535 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4,082.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance
Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,319. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.29%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
