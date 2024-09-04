Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 384 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,779,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,090 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

