Consolidated Planning Corp Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 108.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,670. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

