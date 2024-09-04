Consolidated Planning Corp Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 2.0% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.31.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,750,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,480,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,760. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $339.17. 331,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.62 and a 200 day moving average of $343.30. The company has a market cap of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

