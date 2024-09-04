Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 71.1% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $272.78. 870,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.06. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

