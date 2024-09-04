Consolidated Planning Corp Cuts Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Consolidated Planning Corp decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $460.97. 9,776,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,335,941. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $503.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $473.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.72.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

