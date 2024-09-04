Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 377 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises about 1.2% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,176,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,812,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,279 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,319,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $895,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,341,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.5% during the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,929,000 after purchasing an additional 395,096 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 215.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,023,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,298,000 after purchasing an additional 699,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $438.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $371.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

