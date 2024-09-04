Conduit (LON:CRE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 549.74 ($7.23) and last traded at GBX 549.74 ($7.23), with a volume of 396881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.94).

Specifically, insider Stephen Redmond bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 530 ($6.97) per share, for a total transaction of £79,500 ($104,536.49).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Conduit from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.88) price target on shares of Conduit in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Conduit from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Conduit Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 509.11. The stock has a market cap of £862.98 million, a PE ratio of 549.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Conduit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently 2,800.00%.

About Conduit

Conduit Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Property, Casualty, and Specialty. The property division offers catastrophe and non-catastrophe property reinsurance products. The Casualty division provides director's and officer's, financial institutions, general, professional, and transactional liability, as well as medical malpractice reinsurance products.

