Condor Gold (LON:CNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.51

Condor Gold Plc (LON:CNR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.51 ($0.31) and traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.32). Condor Gold shares last traded at GBX 23.75 ($0.31), with a volume of 97,895 shares trading hands.

Condor Gold Stock Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £47.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2,300.00 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 25.68.

Get Condor Gold alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Condor Gold

In related news, insider Mark Child acquired 100,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of £22,110 ($29,072.98). 40.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Condor Gold Company Profile

Condor Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United Kingdom and Nicaragua. It also explores for silver mines. The company owns a 100% interest in the La India project that comprises 12 concessions covering an area of 588 square kilometers located in the La India Gold Mining District, Nicaragua.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Condor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.