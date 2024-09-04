Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $885,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.4% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 132.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 40,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,906 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.52. 2,907,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,135,602. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.