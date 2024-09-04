Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $494,000 Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 171,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 120,740 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 773.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 43,488 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after acquiring an additional 161,656 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Argus lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.78. 159,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,601. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cardinal Health news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason M. Hollar sold 46,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $5,064,524.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,546,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

