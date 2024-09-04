Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.04.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,355. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $233.82.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

