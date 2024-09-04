Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 159,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $47,278,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $287.95. The stock had a trading volume of 229,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,496,240. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.69. The company has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.89.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

