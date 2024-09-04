Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.24

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.24 and traded as low as C$8.24. Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) shares last traded at C$8.24, with a volume of 62,614 shares.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million and a P/E ratio of 86.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.40.
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) Company Profile
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.
