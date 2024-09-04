Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cheelee has a market capitalization of $359.49 million and $6.95 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheelee token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.58 or 0.00032043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cheelee has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cheelee alerts:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Cheelee

Cheelee’s genesis date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. The official message board for Cheelee is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 56,796,758.14116394 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 18.52733382 USD and is down -2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $7,017,679.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheelee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheelee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheelee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cheelee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cheelee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.