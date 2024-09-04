Certus Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,150 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Certus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.8% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $507.57. 757,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,044,696. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $519.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $487.23. The firm has a market cap of $459.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

