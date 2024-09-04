CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $114.46 and last traded at $114.24. Approximately 676,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,819,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.75.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.63 and a beta of 3.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.28, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,384,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 66,414 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $5,984,565.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,467,910.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,579 shares of company stock valued at $55,510,751 in the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

