Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,987,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.20. 13,402,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,357,277. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.72. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

