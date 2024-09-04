Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.24. 535,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,428. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.