Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 2,462 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,377,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,777,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,076,000 after purchasing an additional 333,787 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 13,154,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,444,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

