Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Sells 137 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $139.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,291. The company has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.97.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

