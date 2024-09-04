Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 374.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HODL. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HODL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,439. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average of $72.20. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $83.36.

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

