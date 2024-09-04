Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 792,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
