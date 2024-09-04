Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 792,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,410. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.