Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 417,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,123,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,605,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 179,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,458. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.19. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

