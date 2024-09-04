Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $114.58. 1,922,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,568,496. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $290.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.14 and a 1-year high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

