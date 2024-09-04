Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.46. 336,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,217. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

