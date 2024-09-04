Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Acquires 427 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 435,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 17.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 47,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.6% during the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 69.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $322,390,566.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882,723,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,938,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $322,390,566.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882,723,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,847,417,700.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,609,567 shares of company stock worth $4,122,483,669 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $40.81. 10,042,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,133,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $44.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.99%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. StockNews.com raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

