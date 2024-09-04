CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.02

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $29.98, with a volume of 254299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $68.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.36 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 30.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 536.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 247,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 34.3% during the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,797,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

