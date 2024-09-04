Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $252,997.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.53 and a 200 day moving average of $103.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.506 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 89.78%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

