Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after purchasing an additional 598,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,730,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,584,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $258,499,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,825. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.82 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.74 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 0.37%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.506 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total value of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $252,997.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,184.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,963 shares of company stock worth $12,379,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.45.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

