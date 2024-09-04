Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.86

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and traded as low as $5.86. Capstone Mining shares last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 21,800 shares.

Capstone Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $393.10 million for the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, a copper-silver underground mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

