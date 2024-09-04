Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. TechnipFMC comprises about 3.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,147,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TechnipFMC

In other news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 602,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,019,134. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

