Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for 2.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 111,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 243,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,060. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LSXMA

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.