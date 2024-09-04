Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Acquired by Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P.

Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,891,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,063 shares during the period. Calumet Specialty Products Partners accounts for 100.0% of Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wasserstein Debt Opportunities Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Calumet Specialty Products Partners worth $110,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $8,909,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $8,312,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

CLMT stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 19,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -248.29 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $21.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.17 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

